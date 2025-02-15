A man in his 60s died in a farm incident that took place in north Co Kerry on Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the Ballylongford area.

An Garda Síochána attended the scene when responding to a reported medical emergency.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a file is to be prepared for the coroner, a Garda spokesperson said.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the authority stated that an investigation has been launched, with no further information available currently.