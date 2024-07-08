A man in his 70s has died following a farm incident on the Laois-Offaly border last Thursday.

A man in his 70s has died following a farm incident on the Laois-Offaly border last Thursday, 4 July.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal workplace incident which occurred at a premises in Garryhinch, Co Offaly on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who is understood to be from Clonaslee, Co Laois, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was removed from the scene to the morgue in Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is aware of the incident and is currently investigating.