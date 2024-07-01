Man in his 80s dies following quad bike incident.

A man in his 80s has died following an incident with a quad bike near Keel, on Achill Island in Co Mayo.

Gardaí confirmed that the collision occurred on the road to Purteen Harbour, off the R319 near Keel on Sunday 30 June at approximately 1.45pm.

The man's body was conveyed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported following this collision.

The road was closed on Sunday evening for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigations, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity on Sunday afternoon between 1pm and 2pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.