Under the scheme’s terms and conditions, participants are now required to complete a mandatory online training course on the programme’s actions and animal handling.

Mandatory online training for farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) has been announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The course consists of a brief explainer video and seven online course modules, which will be available at www.sceptraining.ie and via agfood.ie.

The training must be completed by 15 November 2024.

A statement released by Minister McConalogue said failure to complete the course by this date will render participants ineligible to remain in the programme and monies received will have to be repaid.

Letter

Letters from the Department of Agriculture will be issued to SCEP participants by post in the coming days, with the same letter now available on www.agfood.ie.

This letter will include the pin number to access the training online, which will also be accessible through agfood accounts.

The Department is reminding farmers that they need a valid email address to gain access to the training material.

Minister McConalogue said the letter going out to SCEP farmers “provides all the information necessary to log on the website”.

“The course can be completed in stages and there are support facilities available for anyone encountering difficulties getting started on their training.

“The big advantage of online training is its flexibility, enabling busy farmers to proceed at their own pace and in their own time on whatever electronic device is convenient for them and they can revisit the material whenever they want,” he said.

It is estimated by the Department that each of the seven modules will take roughly 30 minutes to complete and there will be a quiz at the end of each one.

The modules are as follows: introduction, programme eligibility, breeding strategies, genotyping, weight recording, calving details and surveys and farm and livestock safety.

Instructions on logging into the training are included in the letter.

E-learning

The training material has been devised by the Department with the assistance of Teagasc, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and other beef sector experts, with an e-learning company engaged on the creation of the course.

The course is focused on the SCEP actions that farmers must undertake as part of the programme – breeding strategies, genotyping, weighing and calving surveys – and also includes a module on farm safety and livestock handling.

Minister McConalogue added that the training is “user friendly”.

“It is easy to navigate and key information is conveyed effectively in relatively short modules.

“There are some interesting demonstration videos on the programme’s core actions, which, I think, will be of particular interest and relevance to farmers.

“A module on farm safety is included because we can never lose sight of the challenges that farming poses to health and wellbeing. If we are aware of the risks, we can take action to mitigate them,” he said.

Farmers with any queries on the training can contact the Department’s helpdesk at 057-867 4422 or e-mail scep@agriculture.gov.ie.