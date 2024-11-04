Manorhamilton Mart has confirmed that the mart will remain closed until further notice. \ David Ruffles

Manorhamilton Mart manager Ivan Moffit has died. Ivan, from Thornhill, Blacklion, Co Cavan, died suddenly on Sunday 3 November.

He is survived by his wife Sarah, children Alanna, Harry, Ava and Jack, his brothers Wilfred, Kenneth and Raymond and his sister Mildred.

Manorhamilton Mart has confirmed that the mart will remain closed until further notice.

“We, the Moffitt family, deeply regret to inform you of the sudden death of Ivan, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend to all.

“He will be forever missed at Manorhamilton Mart and in the farming community,” a statement from the family said.

Funeral details

Ivan will repose at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday 5 November from 4pm until 8pm and will repose at his home on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm.

The Moffitt family has asked for the house to remain private outside of these hours.

A funeral service will take place at the Blacklion Methodist Church on Thursday 7 November at 12pm, followed by burial afterwards in Thornhill Cemetery.