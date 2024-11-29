The planning permission figures were compiled by the CSO using data from the country’s 31 local authorities and the national planning authority, An Bord Pleanála.

Some 10 new houses were granted planning permission in Co Leitrim from April to June this year, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is in contrast to 1,062 new houses that had planning permission approved across all of Dublin during these three months.

This data represents new house units and does not include apartments or other buildings.

Lowest

Longford was the county with the second-lowest number of successful planning permission applications for houses in the second quarter of 2024, with 24 granted.

It was followed by Co Offlay, with planning given the go-ahead for 26 houses and 34 in Carlow.

Moving towards the west, Roscommon got planning permission for 36 houses from April to June, while Sligo had 39 approved.

On the border, Monaghan saw permission okayed for 44 houses, while its neighbour Cavan got the green light for 64.

Highest

On the other end of the spectrum, Louth (the ‘Wee County’) had the second-highest number of houses granted planning in this timeframe at 448.

It was followed by Cork, with planning approved for 378 houses across its city and county, while Westmeath got the go-ahead for 367.

Of the 1,062 houses given the green light in Dublin, some 819 of these were in the Fingal area, the most approvals of any local authority area in the country from April to June 2024.

These planning permission figures were compiled by the CSO using data from the country’s 31 local authorities and the national planning authority, An Bord Pleanála.