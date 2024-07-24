Aside from land inherited from the former Land Commission and forestry, Backwest Farm is the largest land parcel owned by the Department at 150ha. \ Damien Eagers

The Department of Agriculture has revealed its land and property portfolio, with a total of 1,724ha and 85 properties on its books at the end of 2022.

The information was provided by the Department to the comptroller and auditor general’s office (CAG) for analysis this year.

Some 14 buildings and land plots, totalling 661ha or 38% of the Department’s portfolio, were selected for review by the auditor.

Land Commission sites

Land the Department inherited from the former Land Commission makes up the largest portion of the portfolio.

It accounted for some 67% or 1,155ha at the close of 2022.

These lands are classified as non-agricultural lands and are mainly bog lands, the Department’s data shows.

The report from the auditor said the Department has indicated that it had intended on fully disposing of these lands over the coming years.

“However, most of the remaining land is subject to turbary rights allotted by the former Land Commission or grazing rights, with the result that they are not easily dealt with,” it added.

Other lands

The Department’s other property and buildings are held for a variety of purposes.

These include lands at Backweston in Co Kildare, the largest of the Department’s properties in this category at 150ha.

It also owns five regional veterinary laboratories (RVOs) in Co Cork, Co Kilkenny, Co Limerick, Co Sligo and Co Westmeath.

A blood testing laboratory in Co Cork, a dairy science laboratory in Co Limerick, a potato testing centre in Co Donegal, as well as Teagasc colleges in Co Galway, Co Kilkenny and Haulbowline Island in Co Cork are also on its books.

Forests

Meanwhile, there are 33 forest plots on the Department’s asset register. The Department has been transferring its forestry to Coillte since the 1990s.

The Department said it plans to transfer its boglands to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and to complete the transfer of its forests to Coillte.

A recent meeting of an Oireachtas committee heard that the Department has put no value on the land it owns.