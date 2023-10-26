Uisce Éireann’s delays in other areas are “prolonging the risks to the environment and public health”, the report found. \ Philip Doyle.

Raw sewage is flowing into rivers and coastal waters from 26 towns and villages around the country, the Environmental Protection Agency’s 'Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2022' report shows.

It shows that Uisce Éireann has made progress in stopping discharges of raw sewage over the past year, with the connection of six villages to new treatment plants in 2022.

However, wastewater continues to harm the quality of many of Ireland’s rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters, it said.

While works to upgrade treatment plants and prevent pollution are progressing in some areas, Uisce Éireann’s delays in other areas are “prolonging the risks to the environment and public health”.

“As all the problems cannot be fixed in the short term, Uisce Éireann must direct the resources that are available to the areas where they are needed most and will bring the greatest benefits,” the EPA said.

A map of the 26 towns and villages discharging raw sewage in mid-2023. \ EPA

It has identified the following as priority areas:

26 towns and villages that were discharging raw sewage daily in mid-2023. New treatment plants were recently completed at two of these: Kerrykeel, Co Donegal and Liscannor, Co Clare.

15 large towns and cities where wastewater treatment failed to meet European Union standards set to protect the environment. These include the greater Dublin area, served by an overloaded plant at Ringsend that treats over 40% of Ireland’s urban wastewater.

39 areas where wastewater is adversely impacting the quality of rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters. Uisce Éireann is taking far too long to design and start delivering the improvements needed at many (28) of these areas.

12 towns and villages where wastewater treatment must improve to protect freshwater pearl mussels. Uisce Éireann’s failure to advance works at half of these areas is prolonging the risks to these endangered species.

Six large towns and cities where collecting systems (sewers) must be upgraded to protect the environment and address the findings of a 2019 judgement from the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Launching the report, Dr Tom Ryan, EPA director, said:

“While it is encouraging to see continued progress in stopping the unacceptable practice of discharging raw sewage into our environment, wastewater remains a significant pressure on Ireland’s water ways and is adversely impacting water quality.

Pace

“The pace at which Uisce Éireann is delivering improvements needs to accelerate to prevent pollution and protect water quality.

“Uisce Éireann must take the opportunity of its new investment plan for 2025 to 2029 to deliver wastewater infrastructure that meets the needs of our society, and protects and improves our environment into the future. The investment plan must prioritise resources to prevent pollution in the priority areas highlighted by the EPA,” he said.

Standards

The EPA report also found that 30 years after Ireland was required to bring provisions into force to comply with EU treatment standards set to protect the environment, less than half (45%) of wastewater is treated to these standards.

This is expected to improve significantly to over 90%, when the upgrade of Ireland’s largest treatment plant at Ringsend in Dublin is complete, the EPA said.

Noel Byrne, EPA programme manager, said that it is welcome that Uisce Éireann is currently building infrastructure at large urban areas, including Ringsend and Arklow, which are designed to treat wastewater to a high standard.

“However, poor management practices at upgraded plants, such as Skibbereen and Courtmacsherry, caused inadequately treated sewage to discharge into the environment. This is not acceptable, as these plants have sufficient treatment capacity.

"Uisce Éireann must implement effective maintenance programmes for existing infrastructure and improve its operation and management of treatment plants to prevent such failures in the future,” he said.

Sewage sludge

Sewage sludge is a by-product of the wastewater treatment process. A total of 59,755t of sludge was removed from treatment plants during 2022.

The EPA said that this was treated and reused as a fertiliser and soil conditioner on agricultural land.

The Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive requires sewage sludge to be reused whenever appropriate.

“Sludge must be treated to make it stable and free from odours, harmful bacteria and viruses before it is reused on land. The treated sludge must then be applied to the land in a way that makes sure the nutrients are effectively used for plant growth or assimilated into the soil,” it added.