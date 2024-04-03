Weather conditions continue to make farming difficult as April opens with wet and windy weather following a wet March across the south and east. \ Andy Gibson

March was as wet as it felt, particularly in the southern half of the country, Met Éireann has confirmed.

Dublin Airport recorded its wettest March day in over 80 years of records, with 45mm falling on Thursday 1 March. Overall monthly rainfall there was 115mm, the third highest on record, last year being the highest. Valentia in Kerry had 240mm of rain, the wettest in 60 years.

Oakpark Carlow and Johnstown Wexford were near to double their monthly average rainfall.

The eastern half of the country also recorded less sunshine than the west. Overall temperatures were above average.

The lowest rainfall level was in Finner, Donegal, at 82mm, 20% below its monthly average.

The forecast for the next seven days shows little sign of improvement, with wet and windy weather in most regions. Heavy downpours and very windy conditions are forecast at the weekend, with a potential storm on the way.

Met Éireann is forecasting a whopping 40mm rain in the southwest for next Monday alone.