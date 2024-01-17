After 40 years of stellar service, Portumna Mart manager, and more previously Nenagh Mart stalwart, Marie Younge, has decided to hang up her boots.

The opportunity to become manager of Portumna Mart was afforded to Marie four years ago, having spent 36 years working in Nenagh.

During her tenure in Portumna, the mart’s turnover increased every year, reaching €32m in 2023.

As they say around my neck of the woods ‘fair dues’ to her and I’d like to wish her the very best in the future.