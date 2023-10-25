USA – Soyabean exports
U.S. soybean meal exports set a record at an estimated 13.2m tonnes in marketing year 2022/23 (Oct-Sep), valued at nearly $7bn (€6.6bn), driven by increased soybean crush to supply feedstock oil for biomass-based diesel production
New Zealand – milk production
New Zealand milk production for September 2023 was down 0.4% but up 1.3% on a milk solids basis.
China – Pig price
China’s pig price has been in decline over recent weeks following an improvement during the summer. It is currently 15.45RMB/kg live weight, equivalent to €1.99/kg.
UK sheep meat imports
The UK imported 912t of sheep meat from Australia in August 2023, the highest level since 2014 and 341t more than the 571t they imported from Ireland.
