Australia – online sales now tracked

Meat and Livestock Australia has launched market indicators to cover online cattle and sheep sales in addition to the established national livestock reporting system.

Paraguay – US export market opens

Paraguay has announced that it has been cleared to commence beef exports to the US with effect from 14 December.

China – pig price volatility

China’s live pig price has fallen 3% this week to the equivalent of €1.86/kg and returning to levels paid in the first half of the year having risen over the summer months (Bord Bia).

USA – soya price rise

Soya meal futures for December increased by the maximum $25 per tonne allowed by the Chicago exchange in a single session (CRM Agri).