Brazil – Fertiliser sales fall
ANDA, the association that represents the fertiliser industry, reports that sales in March were down 14.7% compared with last year at just under 2.1m tonnes.
Morocco – open for US potatoes
Morocco has opened its market to imports of seed potatoes from the USA and the industry expects it to be a market worth $8m (€7.3m) annually.
USA – wheat crop forecast
The USDA estimates the US winter wheat crop at 49% good or excellent, while the initial US spring wheat condition rating is at 74% good or excellent.
England – open farm Sunday
A number of English farmers are opening their farms to non-farming visitors this Sunday 9 June, with support from the AHDB, the levy board in England.
