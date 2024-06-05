Brazil – Fertiliser sales fall

ANDA, the association that represents the fertiliser industry, reports that sales in March were down 14.7% compared with last year at just under 2.1m tonnes.

Morocco – open for US potatoes

Morocco has opened its market to imports of seed potatoes from the USA and the industry expects it to be a market worth $8m (€7.3m) annually.

USA – wheat crop forecast

The USDA estimates the US winter wheat crop at 49% good or excellent, while the initial US spring wheat condition rating is at 74% good or excellent.

England – open farm Sunday

A number of English farmers are opening their farms to non-farming visitors this Sunday 9 June, with support from the AHDB, the levy board in England.