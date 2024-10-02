Morocco's harvest in 2024 is well down on last year, meaning grain imports will increase.

New Zealand – UK market increasing

The UK has crept into the top 10 of New Zealand beef export markets in August, taking a still small 497 tonnes, up 188% on the same month last year.

UAE – trade deal with Australia

The United Arab Emirates and Australia have concluded a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, estimated to be worth AUS$50m (€30m) to Australia’s farmers annually.

Columbia – dairy tariffs

Colombia’s ministry of trade, industry and tourism has announced a 4.86% import duty on US milk powder imports for up to four months.

Morocco – wheat harvest down

Morocco’s wheat and barley harvest for 2024 was down 43% on last year at 1.77m tonnes common wheat, 0.7t durum wheat and 0.65t of barley.