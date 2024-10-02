New Zealand – UK market increasing
The UK has crept into the top 10 of New Zealand beef export markets in August, taking a still small 497 tonnes, up 188% on the same month last year.
UAE – trade deal with Australia
The United Arab Emirates and Australia have concluded a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, estimated to be worth AUS$50m (€30m) to Australia’s farmers annually.
Columbia – dairy tariffs
Colombia’s ministry of trade, industry and tourism has announced a 4.86% import duty on US milk powder imports for up to four months.
Morocco – wheat harvest down
Morocco’s wheat and barley harvest for 2024 was down 43% on last year at 1.77m tonnes common wheat, 0.7t durum wheat and 0.65t of barley.
SHARING OPTIONS: