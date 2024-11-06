New Zealand – sheepmeat volumes decline
New Zealand sheepmeat volumes were down 16% in September to 16,238 tonnes, reflecting a 24% drop in production during the period June to August.
Bulgaria – barley harvest
USDA reports that the expected barley harvest in Bulgaria will reach 1.1m tonnes this year, up from 797,000 tonnes last year and a 20-year high.
China – another fall in dairy imports
China’s dairy imports were down 12.7% in September, marking the 14th consecutive monthly fall.
USA – beef imports from Ireland
US beef imports from Ireland were at 3,806 tonnes to the end of October, more than double the 1,702 tonnes imported in the same period last year.
