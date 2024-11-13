Fonterra wants to sell its global consumer business.

Fonterra has confirmed that it is willing to consider either a trade sale or an initial public offering (IPO) to offload its global consumer business.

Brazil – beef price increase

Brazil’s beef price has continued to increase this week, reaching the equivalent of €3.50/kg for steers.

UK – sheepmeat production down

AHDB, the English levy board, has revised its sheepmeat production forecast for 2024 down by 8% to 263,000 tonnes.

Kazakhstan – wheat production

Kazakhstan wheat production for marketing year 2024/25 is estimated at 18m tonnes, with the harvest almost complete, a 49% increase on last year due to favourable weather conditions (USDA).