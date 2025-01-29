India – new fuel

The Japan Times reports that the Suzuki motor company in India is working on a project to use cow manure as a biogas fuel for its auto engines.

Argentina – maize forecast lowered

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange has lowered its estimate of maize production to 49m tonnes, down from 50m tonnes previously, and export tariffs are reduced from 12% to 9.5%.

USA – bird flu on dairy farms

In California, bird flu has been detected on 726 dairy farms over the past five months, which is over half of dairy farms in the state.

Australia – new meat promotion strategy

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is calling for industry input to a new strategic plan which will run to 2030 for the promotion of beef and lamb.