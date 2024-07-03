Mart purchases account for more than 10% of the total cattle kill.

More than 10% of the adult cattle killed in export plants and local abattoirs were purchased through the marts in the previous 20 days.

A total of 193,359 cattle were slaughtered in 2023 having moved through a mart in the 20 days preceding slaughter.

This is just over 10.5% of the 1.84m adult cattle killed in export plants and local-authority-approved abattoirs that are often used by butchers.

The figures were confirmed by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in reply to a parliamentary question tabled by fellow Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

Given that the average weekly kill is around 30,000hd, the total number of cattle purchased in the marts is equivalent to around six weeks kill.

Meanwhile, ABP has indicated that it does not want to process lactating cows in its factories.

In forms sent to farmers who are looking to send cattle to the factory, it asks farmers to confirm that cows are not lactating or else “in exceptional circumstances” where a cow is lactating to declare the date and time of the last milking.