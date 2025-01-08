Cashel Mart in Co Tipperary as the cold spell continues to grip the country. \ Philip Doyle

Marts around the country have been severely impacted by the current extreme cold snap, with the adverse weather conditions forcing the cancellation of many sales.

With temperatures dropping to almost -6°C in the early hours of Wednesday morning and further freezing conditions forecast, Stranorlar Mart in Donegal called off its sheep sale due to run on Thursday 9 December.

In the south of the country, where many of the worst-affected areas are, there have been widespread cancellations across Munster and Leinster.

Gortatlea Mart in Kerry cancelled its sale on Wednesday 8 January. It hopes to run its general cattle sale on Friday 10 January. Kenmare was withdrawn on Monday, while Castleisland, Milltown and Listowel marts will remain closed for the week. In Limerick, Kilmallock cancelled its Monday sale.

Cork Marts called off sales in Macroom and Cahir due to be held on Wednesday, as well as sales in Bandon and Dungarvan in the days previous. Corrin Mart went ahead earlier in the week. Kanturk Mart did not run its Tuesday sale.

Tullamore Mart withdrew all sales this week. Kilkenny Mart cancelled a cull cow sale and sheep sale, while Roscrea Mart rescheduled its show and sale of heifers to Saturday 11 and cows to Monday 13 January. Newport Mart is closed until next week.

Decisions on sales for the rest of the week are yet to be made, conditions will dictate. A status orange warning for extremely cold temperatures is in place until 11am on Thursday for all counties bar Donegal. A status yellow warning for the whole country will remain until midday on Friday.