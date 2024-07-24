Martin Kenny is Sinn Féin’s new agriculture spokesperson, taking over from Claire Kerrane as part of a mini-reshuffle following Kathleen Funchion’s election to the European Parliament.

He intends to hit the ground running.

“First there needs to be recognition that the farm family is central to the Irish society and the rural economy. Farmers need a decent income, so a good price for produce, especially the mainstays of beef, dairy and sheep, is essential,” he said.

“Farmers are very dependent on schemes and subsidies, so delays in payments and messing around with schemes like ACRES and the straw scheme are unacceptable. We need an overall review of schemes, the system has a lot of broken cogs in the wheel, farmers don’t know where they stand.

“CAP sets high standards for farmers, and trade deals with countries with lower standards undermines incomes, we need favourable treatment for our own farmers. Finally, farmers are being outbid for land by investment companies for forestry and stud farms, that has to change.”