Martin McElearney is the new chair of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) dairy committee.

He was elected to succeed Stephen Arthur at a meeting of the committee in the Irish Farm Centre on Tuesday 3 December.

He will begin his term at the 70th annual general meeting next January.

McElearney is a dairy farmer from Ballybay, Co Monaghan.

Eamon Mooney from Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, has been elected vice-chair of the committee.

McElearney thanked Stephen Arthur for the huge work and effort he put into the role.

“We face many challenges in the dairy sector, particularly the retention of the nitrates derogation and keeping a strong milk price to cover the high costs of production.

"The burden of regulation and sustainability falls on the farmer and that is something that has to be rectified,” McElearney said.

“I look forward to working not only with the dairy committee, but all in [the] IFA to represent and lobby on behalf of farmers," he added.