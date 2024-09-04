Marty Morrissey (pictured) has bagged himself the MC gig for the FBD Young Farmer of the Year final competition for another year. It’s not his usual kind of final, but I’m sure he’ll have several lines prepared to capture the room again.
While he’s usually surrounded by more than 80,000 people on the seventh floor of the Hogan Stand, this September he’ll be on a stage in the Heritage Hotel, Co Laois addressing the finalists on what I’m sure they would describe as their All-Ireland hurling final day.
