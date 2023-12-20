Former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan has been elected the first female chair of the Donegal GAA county board.

You will probably remember her from her time as Minister for Agriculture when she presided over the sugar industry, during which time the country’s last two remaining sugar factories, owned by Greencore, were closed.

More recently, Coughlan chaired the National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture.

I suppose she’ll also have some involvement in how the €1m handout from JP McManus will be spent at club level in the county with each county getting €10,765.