Sales of chemical nitrogen doubled for the six months from October 2024 to March 2025, compared to the same period for 2023-24.

In a major reversal of the falling sales recorded over the last four years, nitrogen sales during the winter and spring increased by a massive 106% to 665,954t.

This is up from 323,014t recorded for the October to March period in 2023-24.

The figure for the same six months in 2022-23 was 345,453t; while 787,275t were sold in 2021-22.

Sales of phosphorus also increased sharply, increasing by 107% to 363,764t. The corresponding figure for the October-March period in 2023-24 was 175,910t, with the figures for 2022-23 and 2021-22 being 210,618t and 436,174t respectively.

Potassium sales also recorded a massive jump, increasing by 110% to 402,140t compared to the 2023-24 figure which was 191,810t.

The jump in fertiliser sales will be of concern from a climate change perspective because the significant reduction recorded in 2023 and 2024 contributed to a sizeable fall in agricultural emissions.

However, a spokesperson for Teagasc pointed out that fertiliser sales in the spring of 2024 and 2023 were “abnormal” due to the impact of poor weather and very high fertiliser prices.

“With more favourable weather conditions seen in spring of this year, the fertiliser buying and application timing patterns would have been more closely aligned to more historically norms,” the Teagasc spokesman said.

“Increasing fertiliser usage has potentially positive impacts as it reflects efforts at farm level to potentially rebuild fodder stocks that have been depleted in recent years, and also to sustain and build soil P and K fertility levels where required,” he argued.

“The emphasis at research, advisory and farm level remains firmly focused on continuing to make gains in good nutrient and soil fertility management through lime application to optimise soil pH, adoption of legumes and clover to reduce the dependency on nitrogen fertilisers, and balanced organic and chemical fertiliser applications based on crops requirements and soil test results,” the Teagasc spokesman insisted.

Industry sources said that while fertiliser usage is well up this year, the tonnage of nitrogen used – in nutrient terms – could still be less than 325,000t, which is the climate target level for 2025.