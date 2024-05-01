Fine Gael candidate John Mullins answering questions at the European Parliament Election Candidates (Ireland South) at the IFA Munster regional meeting at Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Fine Gael’s John Mullins must’ve thought he was out blessing the land on Tuesday night in Fermoy where he lined out with fellow MEP candidates in front of Munster farmers at the IFA’s European election debate.

While telling farmers what he would deliver for them, if elected to European Parliament, the bottle of water in his hand was leaking goodo on to the stage.

While it was May Eve, and land blessing is a common tradition done on this day, ‘twas far from the tranquility of green fields he was.