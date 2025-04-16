The plant will produce biomethane as well as liquid CO2 and digestate.

A major new anaerobic digestion (AD) plant is set to be built in Ballinrobe, after Mayo County Council gave the green light for Nephin Renewable Gas’s first project.

The AD plant, which will be developed in partnership with local pig farmer John Sheridan, will process 90,000t of feedstock annually.

Working with 71 farmers in the area, nearly 18,000t of cattle slurry, 9,500t of pig slurry, 12,000t of poultry manure, 20,000t of wholecrop silage and 5,000t of grass silage will be used as feedstock, sourced mostly within 5km of the site.

The plant will also process food production residues, drinks production residues and dairy production residues. Digestate will also be returned to farmers.

The plant will produce biomethane as well as liquid CO2 and digestate.

Meanwhile, the company has recently submitted a planning application for a similar size AD plant near Arklow, Wicklow while their proposed plant in Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála after securing permission from the county council.