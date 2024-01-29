The new VCI deputy president is Kevin McConnell, who is based in a large animal practice in Co Kildare. \ Philip Doyle

Co Mayo-based vet Rachel Brown has been announced as the new president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

Brown is a vet in Moy Veterinary Clinic, a mixed practice serving pets and farm animals in Ballina.

She served as deputy president of the VCI for the last two years.

The new deputy president is Kevin McConnell, who is based in a large animal practice in Co Kildare.

McConnell’s clinical area of expertise and area of interest is in equine veterinary medicine.

He served as VCI practice premises committee chair from January 2022 to date.

The incoming president and deputy president were appointed following an uncontested election at the most recent VCI meeting which took place on 25 January.

Brown and McConnell assumed office with immediate effect.

‘Immense privilege’

Brown said being elected VCI president is “an immense privilege”.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the council, along with the registrar and executive team, in the interest of the public and of animal health and welfare,” she said.

On his new role as VCI deputy president, McConnell said “it is truly an honour”.

“The work of the Veterinary Council is vital to ensure a well-regulated veterinary sector in Ireland and protecting the interests of the public,” he said.

Chief executive officer and registrar of the VCI Niamh Muldoon congratulated the new president and deputy president.

“The council will benefit from Rachel’s expertise having gained experience as deputy president.

“I would also like to recognise and sincerely thank our outgoing president Vivienne Duggan for her high level of commitment and dedication in the performance of her role over the preceding two years,” Muldoon added.