Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has prosecuted Gilvarry Farming Limited for causing silage effluent to flow into a tributary of the Cloonaghmore River in Co Mayo.

The company must donate €2,000 to IFI’s salmon conservation fund and also pay costs/expenses of €2,000 to IFI.

The incident occurred on 26 October 2023 at Lisglennon, Killala, Co Mayo.

According to IFI, the court heard of the very poor condition of the farm at the time, which led to the discharge of silage effluent.

It was also told of the impact the contamination had on the river, which was already under pressure from an environmental perspective.

Waste silage and silage effluent in farm yard in Co Mayo. \ www.fisheriesireland.ie

The company was given the benefit of the Probation Act because it had carried out, what the court heard was, “extraordinary” work to prevent a similar future occurrence, and did not have any previous convictions.

Commenting, Mary Walsh IFI Western region director (Ballina) said: "This pollution was needless and avoidable. Landowners should all pay due respect to the surrounding environment they work in.

"IFI is working hard to protect the salmon and trout populations on the Cloonaghmore river, and it is vital that the river’s good water quality is maintained and protected.

"This successful prosecution is part of IFI’s very determined efforts to protect the State’s rivers, streams, and lakes."

the IFI is urging people to report water pollution or issues of concern in their local rivers and lakes to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.