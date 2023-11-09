Flexibility on the implementation of the derogation was sought by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue last August, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned.

In a letter to European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius, the Minister expressed serious reservations regarding the proposed derogation cuts.

Minister McConalogue outlined the measures that had been introduced by Ireland to tackle the difficulties around water quality and asked Commissioner Sinkevicius and his senior officials to visit the country to assess the situation on the ground.

The emergence of the letter follows serious criticism of Minister McConalogue’s defence of the derogation and assertions by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) that no flexibilities regarding the derogation changes were sought by the Irish authorities.

'Committed to improving water quality'

Minister McConalogue assured Commissioner Sinkevicius in the letter, dated 23 August, that Ireland was “committed to improving its water quality”.

However, he warned that the cut from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha would have “unintended consequences” for farmers.

“I think that there are good reasons to reconsider this proposed reduction and I am seeking your urgent assistance in this regard,” Minister McConalogue said.

He pointed out that the proposed cut was:

Fuelling land price inflation.

Effectively excluding tillage farmers from the land rental market.

Hitting diversification options into forestry and biomethane production.

Encouraging dairy farmers away from grass-based milk production towards indoor systems that had higher greenhouse gas emissions.

Incomes

The Minister also pointed out that the imposition of the derogation cuts came at a time when dairy farmer incomes had fallen by 50% as a result of the hike in input costs.

Moreover, Minister McConalogue questioned the scientific basis for the derogation cuts given what he described as “anomalies” in the maps which set out the areas in which the lower derogation limits will apply.

“The application of such a significant reduction in organic fertiliser allowances, within a timeframe which is difficult to explain from a scientific point of view, is likely to alienate those we most need to support our efforts,” warned Minister McConalogue.

“Taking all this into account, I am asking for more time to assess the impact of the additional measures adopted in the context of Ireland’s fifth nitrates action plan, before any decision is taken in relation to nitrogen limits.

"I am prepared to consider what further mitigating measures might be taken in the context of such a discussion,” he added.