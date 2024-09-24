Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has called on the European Commission to do more for farmers and ensure adequate supports following a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council on Monday 23 September in Brussels.

One of the main topics was a discussion of the second year of implementation of the CAP strategic plans.

Speaking at the Council meeting, Minister McConalogue called on the European Commission to address issues with the new delivery model.

“We still need to do more. We welcomed the simplification proposals for farmers and now we need to focus on reducing the administrative complexity of implementing the new delivery model."

The Minister added that increased burden is having an impact on the work of the administrations and on the ability to be ambitious in achieving objectives, as well as in delivering the appropriate supports to farmers in a timely manner.

Recognition

Referring to the discussion on the strategic dialogue on the future of EU agriculture, the Minister said: “I welcome the dialogue’s recognition of the need for appropriate resources to respond effectively to the multiple objectives of the CAP, consistent with its objectives in the treaties. "The focus in the dialogue on strengthening the farmers’ position in the food chain is also welcome."

The development of this report, the Minister added, is an important input to the process to develop the next CAP and its recommendations will be reflected upon thoroughly. It is, however, only one input into the process to develop the next CAP.

"I have been very clear that a fully-funded CAP is key to its successful support for farmers going forward," he said.