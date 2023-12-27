IFA derogation protest at the Horse and Jockey in Co Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s rating among farmers has increased since August, the latest Irish Farmers Journal reader survey has found.

One in four (25%) of the 1,600 farmers polled in December rate his performance as good, up 6% on the corresponding survey in August. Only 2% rate his performance as “very good”, an unchanged figure.

His negative ratings have gone down from 46% to 41% since August, with 13% rating the Minister’s performance as “very poor” (down from 16%) and 28% rating it as “poor”, compared to 30%.

Despite overall negative ratings, Minister McConalogue may take some heart from these figures, coming at the end of the most difficult year of his tenure.

Unsurprisingly, considering the ongoing controversy over the changes to the nitrates derogation, his lowest level of support comes from the dairy sector.

Only 17% gave him a positive rating, almost unchanged since August.

His highest sectoral approval ratings come from the sheep (33%) and tillage sectors (32%). This may be linked to the €8/head increase in the Sheep Welfare Scheme, the €28/ha payment on all cereal crops and the support payments for unharvested cereal crops.