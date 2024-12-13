Kevin McConnell is to step down from his role as CEO of Animal Health Ireland (AHI).

“Kevin has informed the board that while he has enjoyed working with the organisation during the past six months, he wishes to pursue alternative opportunities and will conclude his contract with the organisation in December,” a spokesperson for AHI told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The board of Animal Health Ireland would like to thank Kevin for his contribution to the business during 2024. We wish him the best in his new endeavours,” they added.

McConnell, a Kildare vet with 30 years’ experience, was appointed to the role in April 2024. He took over the position from David Graham, who had been in the role for six years.

Insight

Speaking following his appointment earlier this year, McConnell has said that his “hands-on experience of AHI’s programmes has given me an insight into the important work we do and in conjunction with all our industry stakeholders, I am excited to progress the work with a view to a successful and sustainable farming and agri-food sector”.

AHI has begun a process to appoint a new CEO.