  • 75% of UK beef imports come from Ireland.
  • 50% of Irish beef export volumes are destined for the UK.
  • Latest beef prices – Ireland: €5.13/kg. UK: €5.70/kg. EU average: €5.07/kg.
  • Overall Irish food and drink exports to the UK in 2023 were worth €5.3bn.
  • Meat exports to UK worth €1.5bn in 2023.
  • Dairy exports to UK worth €1bn in 2023.
  • 17% of total Irish dairy exports are destined for UK.
  • Drinks exports to UK worth €336m in 2023.
  • Horticulture exports to UK worth €273m in 2023.
  • UK food and drink exports to Ireland in 2023 were worth €4.7bn.
  • 74% of UK consumers said they trust food from Ireland.