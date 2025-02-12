Noel Meehan has been appointed as head of Teagasc’s water quality knowledge transfer (KT) department.

The appointment was approved at a recent Teagasc meeting as part of the expansion of its environment KT activities, with two new departments.

The first is climate and biodiversity, which will be led by Dr Tom O’Dwyer, and the second is water quality, which will be led by Meehan.

Head of the Teagasc crops, environment and land use programme John Spink said that Meehan will lead the Better Farming for Water (BFFW) campaign.

“The new department will bring together all of Teagasc KT activities related to water quality into one department, including the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP), the advisory part of the Agricultural Catchment Programme (ACP), and nutrient management (NMP on-line), which are key initiatives that the Teagasc Better Farming for Water (BFFW) Campaign will build on.”

Career

Spink also thanked Pat Murphy, former head of the Teagasc environment KT department, who recently retired.

Meehan previously led ASSAP and worked in the Teagasc ACP. He has also worked in advisory services as an agri-environment planner and as a business and technology adviser.

“I am delighted to work with the new water quality KT team and lead the implementation of the Better Farming for Water campaign,” Meehan said.

"We have a great opportunity to support farmers to implement water protection measures and move agriculture into an era of sustained water quality improvement.”

