The EU-funded SafeHabitus project, led by Teagasc, organised a policy seminar at the European Parliament in Brussels last Thursday 25 January to highlight the issues farmers are facing in terms of mental health.

This event, co-sponsored by Irish MEP Maria Walsh and Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa, brought together key stakeholders, including farmers, representative organisations and policy makers, to shed light on the concerns surrounding farmers' wellbeing at EU level.

The event was addressed by Minister of State with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development Martin Heydon and was well supported by Irish organisations including the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Macra and Mental Health Ireland.

Opening the event, Teagasc researcher and leader of SafeHabitus Dr David Meredith stressed that the aim of the seminar was to bring together those on the front lines and researchers to highlight the challenges faced by farmers, explore potential solutions and identify policy measures that can support the implementation of these solutions.

The seminar provided a platform for farmers and the vice-presidents of GEOPA and CEJA to articulate the critical challenges farmers, their families and rural communities face.

Notably, issues such as the uncertainty linked to fluctuating market prices, farm succession intricacies and the burdens of regulatory compliance were identified as significant stressors.

Uncertainty

During the event, Professor Peter Lundqvist from the Swedish University of Agricultural Science emphasised that prolonged uncertainty could contribute to stress among farmers, compounding the day-to-day challenges inherent in farming and potentially leading to mental health issues.

Participants were introduced to diverse approaches aimed at supporting farmers and their families. These ranged from integrated systems implemented in France, Germany and Finland through national social insurance schemes, to grassroots initiatives in Flanders (Farmers at the Crossroads) and Ireland (Make the Moove).

In his closing remarks, Dr Meredith observed: "It is evident from the engagement of policymakers that they are acutely aware of the challenges faced by farmers and are eager to explore ways to alleviate stressors and endorse initiatives that assist farmers in times of need.

"As we move forward, the SafeHabitus project is committed to fostering dialogue, raising awareness and actively contributing to the development of practical solutions for the mental health challenges faced by farmers across the EU."