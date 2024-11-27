“My abstention today is a signal that I will continue to stand up for Ireland’s agriculture sector, rural communities, and environmental standards," Mullooly said.

Irish MEP Ciarán Mullooly decided to abstain from voting on the ratification of the new college of commissioners.

The new college was voted through after a vote by MEPs on Wednesday which will see Luxembourg’s Christophe Hansen appointed European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.

Mullooly chose not to vote on the incoming leadership team that will guide EU policy for the next five years due to his concerns about the lack of clear commitments and transparency from both the incoming Commission and Taoiseach Simon Harris regarding the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

He said that he repeatedly tried to seek assurances on the issue, but received no “satisfactory” responses.

“I sought new commitments from president-elect Ursula von der Leyen and her incoming team that Mercosur would not be signed before national parliaments, including our own Dáil Éireann, have had an opportunity to scrutinise it. Unfortunately, no such assurances were provided,” he said.

“Without these guarantees, I cannot support a Commission that may proceed with a trade deal so damaging to Ireland’s interests.”

‘Split’ deal

Mullooly added that he is worried that the final approval process could bypass national parliaments entirely, denying member states such as Ireland a meaningful say in a decision that could have profound consequences for farming communities and the rural economy.

“This is not a decision I take lightly. However, I cannot in good conscience vote in favour of a new Commission without clear commitments that Mercosur will not go ahead without full democratic scrutiny and protections for Irish farmers,” he added.

“My abstention today is a signal that I will continue to stand up for Ireland’s agriculture sector, rural communities and environmental standards.

“I urge both the incoming Commission and an Taoiseach to address these concerns immediately. The Irish people deserve clarity on how this trade deal will affect their livelihoods, their environment and their future.”

