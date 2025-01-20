MEP Maria Walsh has submitted a number of amendments to the European Parliament’s input into the 2026 EU budget seeking an increase in the funding available to combat animal disease outbreaks.

The midlands north-west MEP stated that securing a good EU budget is “key to ensuring Irish farmers get a good deal in Europe” and that crisis points in farming, like livestock disease outbreaks, should have the backing of the EU funds.

“We need a budget that secures farm incomes and protects against present and future threats,” Walsh said.

“Small farmers, farm families, and rural communities form the backbone of Irish agriculture, and we must ensure they are not left behind when crises like animal disease outbreaks arise.”

A member of the Parliament’s agriculture committee, Walsh said that increased animal health funding is needed at EU-level due to the “significant financial, economic and ultimately mental toll” disease outbreaks have on farmers.

“Prevention is better than cure, and ensuring we have the necessary resources to respond swiftly when these outbreaks occur is essential for the future of farming in Ireland and across Europe.”

The MEP called on the European Commission to have funding sources outside of CAP ready for farm disease outbreaks, citing the challenges already facing the EU farmers with this limited funding.

“CAP funding is vital for ensuring a stable income for farmers, but it cannot be the only financial mechanism we rely on,” she continued.

“The EU must ensure that emergency funds are available to address challenges like animal diseases without draining the essential support that farmers rely on through CAP so that farmers have the peace of mind knowing their income is safe and secure through volatile times.”