Many Irish MEPs want to see CAP rules simplified.

The European Commission’s plans to loosen some CAP rules have received a cautious welcome from some of Ireland’s MEPs who sit on the European Parliament’s agriculture committee.

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh claimed that the proposals send positive signals for funding farmers hit with TB and other animal diseases.

“The simplification proposals mention that member states will be able to dedicate up to 3% of their annual CAP envelope to the crisis payments - thereby unlocking a new source of funding for animal disease,” she said.

“This could be of great help to farmers facing an increasing number of crises, but the implementation of this new reserve needs to be done carefully, so that supports for other CAP interventions are not affected.”

MEP Ciarán Mullooly took a far more cautious view of the proposal to create a crisis fund using existing CAP funding.

The Independent Ireland MEP expressed “serious concerns” with the Commission’s idea of a creating a crisis fund that would be filled with 3% of the CAP budget.

“This would effectively force farmers to fund compensation for their fellow farmers in the event of natural disasters or market crises – a questionable and potentially unfair approach,” he stated.

Mullooly welcomed the plan to leave farmers subject to just one CAP scheme inspection per year where possible, saying that the ‘single inspection’ proposal is a step towards “easing the burden on farmers”.

Fianna Fáil MEP and former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen said that the proposals mark a “clear shift in direction” and are a “promising signal that the Commission has heard the message sent by Irish farmers”.

“For too long, farmers have been tied up in bureaucracy instead of being supported to do what they do best - produce top-quality food and contribute to rural economies.”

