Pictured are MEPs Billy Kelleher and Nina Carberry, with Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy, MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, Tirlán chair John Murphy, MEPs Barry Cowen, Kathleen Funchion and Michael McNamara at Tirlán’s Ballyragget site.

Ireland’s MEPs must use their “strong collective voice” to advocate on behalf of farming families, according to Tirlán.

The comment comes after the dairy and grain co-operative held a meeting with Ireland’s MEPs ahead of them travelling to Brussels for the first formal session of the new European Parliament term.

The MEPs in attendance were Billy Kelleher (FF/Renew Europe), Michael McNamara (Ind/Renew Europe), Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (FF/Renew Europe), Barry Cowen (FF/Renew Europe), Kathleen Funchion (SF/The Left) and Nina Carberry (FG/ EPP).

Speaking at the meeting, Tirlán chair John Murphy said the policymakers need to know the importance of dairy and grain industries to Ireland’s rural economy.

“Agriculture as an indigenous employer cannot be underestimated and must be at the forefront of their work in Europe.”

Nitrates derogation

The main issues discussed in the meeting at the Ballyragget plant were the importance of retaining the nitrates derogation beyond 2025 and the position of Ireland’s farming, dairy and grain sectors in Ireland’s overall economy.

MEPs were also briefed on Tirlán’s 'Farming for Water: River Slaney Project' as a potential blueprint for adaptation in other EU members states.

Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy said the dairy sector is adapting in a sustainable manner, while retaining its position as world-class food producers.

“As the new European Parliament convenes, we ask our MEPs to advocate on behalf of Irish agriculture and to support Irish farm families, as well as the wider community directly and indirectly employed in the sector.”