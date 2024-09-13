Merchants around the country have expressed their anger and disappointment at the news that the Veterinary Medicinal Products Regulations 2024 was signed into law on Thursday.

The long-running saga, which started over four years ago, finally came to an end on Thursday morning, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue signing the statutory instrument which will bring about sweeping changes in how animal medicines are purchased in Ireland.

There was widespread speculation that the signing of the bill wouldn’t take place until after the next general election, given the divided opinions between vets and merchants and who should be able to sell different products.

It’s as yet unclear as to when the new regulations will come into effect, with some predicting that it could be 2025 before any changes are brought into effect.

Regulations

Commenting on the regulations, the Minister said: “In finalising these regulations, I sought to strike a reasonable balance between the differing viewpoints of stakeholders, without compromising the overall objective.”

Merchants argue that the regulation is far from balanced and comes down in favour of the veterinary profession holding on to power when it comes to selling animal medicines.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Offaly merchant and member of the Irish Licenced Merchants Association (ILMA) Ollie Ryan said: “The changes being implemented will now see a two-tier system in operation north and south of the border, which is completely unworkable.

"This is a huge missed opportunity by the Minister to increase competition in the market place, but the appetite wasn’t there to do that for farmers.

"This legislation will see small merchants close their businesses around the country. These are the important businesses in rural Ireland and it’s another part of rural Ireland that will be dead and gone in a few years time. Ultimately, farmers will end up paying more for the animal medicines.

"It’s a dark day for merchants. We are very angry with what has happened and we won’t forget the way we have been hung out to dry when it comes to election time,” he said.