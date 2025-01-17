Analysis on the proposed Mercosur trade deal by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) backs up the concerns raised by beef farmers here and across Europe, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said while speaking at the Bord Bia Meat Market Seminar on Friday.

The analysis shows that the Irish beef sector would be hit for between €100m and €130m because of our export profile.

This would equate to a loss of €75 to €95/head for prime cattle.

"There is a clear commitment in the draft Programme for Government that the Irish Government will work with other like-minded EU member states to oppose the deal.

“The new Government needs to hit the ground running to block this flawed deal,” he said.

Gorman said that in his role as vice-chair of COPA, he will be working with farm organisations across Europe and the IFA office in Brussels to oppose the deal.

AGM

“The new [European] Agriculture and Food Commissioner Christopher Hansen will be attending the 70th IFA AGM in the Irish Farm Centre next Thursday. We will be reiterating our message about the potential damage this deal could do to the Irish beef sector,” he said.

“Our MEPs will also have an important role here. Given the critical importance of our livestock sector to the rural economy, we expect them to resolutely oppose the deal. It got a very lukewarm warm reception in the [European] Parliament yesterday and I believe opposition is building,” he said.

