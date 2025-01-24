“Obviously, moving from the minister of state role to full minister is a step up, but he has the advantage of an understanding of the issues that he’s facing," Gorman said. \ Philip Doyle

Mercosur, retaining the nitrates derogation and farmers on peat soils in GAEC 2 are urgent issues for the new Minister for Agriculture, according to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

The association president Francie Gorman said he spoke with Martin Heydon since his election, wishing him well in the role and said he is looking forward to working with him.

Gorman said that the minister has a number of items that will require his attention straightaway.

“I referenced some of those issues in my AGM speech on Wednesday, in particular the Mercosur trade deal; the retention of the nitrates derogation; and a solution for farmers on peat soils in relation to GAEC 2,” he said.

“Obviously, moving from the minister of state role to full minister is a step up, but he has the advantage of an understanding of the issues that he’s facing.”

Taoiseach

Gorman also wished Taoiseach Micheál Martin well as he takes up the office for a second time.

“The Programme for Government signals a re-set of the approach to farming and in IFA we will be working with the Government to make sure the policy direction is practical and works for farmers,” he added.

In addition, the IFA president thanked former Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for his engagement and commitment during his time in Agriculture House.