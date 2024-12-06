President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Uruguay on Thursday for the summit.

Political agreement on the Mercosur trade deal has been reached at a summit in Uruguay between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of some South American countries.

Speaking at a press conference at the summit on Friday afternoon 6 December, the Commission president said that it was “truly a historical milestone”.

We have concluded the negotiations for the EU-Mercosur agreement.



It marks the beginning of a new story.



I now look forward to discussing it with EU countries.



This agreement will work for people and businesses.



“The bond between Europe and Mercosur countries is truly one of the strongest in the world. It is a bond anchored in trust, enriched by a shared heritage,” she added.

EU farmers

The current trade deal includes a quota for 99,000t of South American beef, the equivalent of an extra 4m head of cattle coming into the European market.

Specifically speaking to the European Union’s (EU) farmers, von der Leyen acknowledged concerns and said safeguards are in place.

“To our farmers, we have heard you, we have listened to your concerns and we are acting on that. This agreement includes robust safeguards to protect your livelihoods.

“EU-Mercosur is the biggest deal ever when it comes to the protection of EU food and drinks products, more than 350,000 geographical indications protect those products.

“In addition, our European health and food standards remain untouchable. This is the reality, the reality of an agreement that will save EU companies €4bn worth of export duties per year, while expanding our markets and opening new opportunities for growth and jobs on both sides,” she said.

Speaking on the deal’s wider impact, von der Leyen said it was designed with citizens of the two blocs’ “interests at heart”.

“We are sending a message also to our people and business in our regions, this agreement was designed with your interests at heart. It was made to work for you. It means more jobs and good jobs. More choices and better prices,” she added.

Amazon

Referencing the environmental grounds on which the negotiations were taking place, the Commission president said the EU-Mercosur deal has a “steadfast commitment” to fight against deforestation.

She added that Brazil is making efforts to protect the Amazon, “but preserving the Amazon is a shared responsibility of all humanity”.

“This agreement ensures that investments respect Mercosur’s extraordinary, yet fragile natural heritage,” she said.

Ratification

The deal will now move to ratification stage by the European member states at the European Council of Ministers.

The deal has been met with criticism and protests in member states such as France, Ireland, Austria, Poland and the Netherlands.

However, German politicians had intensified their lobbying to get the deal across in recent days. France would need a minimum of three other European countries that represent at least 35% of the EU population to block the deal.

Farm organisations alongside the main opposition party in Ireland - Sinn Féin - have reacted strongly against the deal being reached.

The Irish Farmers’ Association held a protest against it this week, as did the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association in recent weeks.

The leaders of both parties set to go back into to government - Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - said they did not support the deal in its current format while on the campaign trail recently.

