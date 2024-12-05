An IFA delegation, led by IFA president Francie Gorman, delivers a letter highlighting Irish farmers' concerns about the Mercosur deal to the head of the European Commission representation in Ireland Barbara Nolan at the European Commission offices on Mount Street, Dublin. \ Gareth Chaney

The nightmare of a Mercosur trade deal could become reality this week, as officials from the EU and Mercosur countries attend a trade summit in Uruguay to hammer out the final details of the billion-euro trade deal. This involves a tariff-free quota for 99,000t of South American beef, the equivalent of an extra four million head of cattle in the European market. This beef is likely to be in the form of steak cuts and could decimate the European steak market – where currently 50% of Irish beef exports are sold.

IFA president Francie Gorman said negotiations have ramped up this week, despite significant opposition from some member states.

“This deal is the height of hypocrisy. There will be no level playing field for EU farmers. Our markets will be undermined by cheap imports produced to lower standards,” he said.

With the deal all but signed, attention now turns to ratification. France has shown strong opposition to the deal, along with Poland, Austria and the Netherlands. France would need a minimum of three other European countries that represent at least 35% of the EU population to block the deal.

During the general election campaign, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said they were opposed to the trade deal.