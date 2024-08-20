The low-level potato blight advisory began shortly after 3pm on Tuesday 20 August and will cover the entire Republic of Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has announced a nationwide yellow blight warning with immediate effect.

The low-level potato blight advisory began shortly after 3pm on Tuesday 20 August and will cover the entire Republic of Ireland.

The last nationwide potato blight warning only came to an end on 6 August, as many growers are now expecting a tough harvest.

This also comes after a new blight strain EU43, which is resistant to some fungicides, has caused concern among potato farmers this year.

Teagasc crop specialist Shay Phelan said there were two cases of the variant identified last year, so “it is probably more widespread than we think”.

“Growers need to be aware of this and take action to prevent further spread.”

The yellow blight warning is in place until noon on Thursday 22 August.

