Overnight temperatures will drop to -3°C in parts this week.

Met Éireann has issued a snow-ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan this week.

Snowfall accumulations are expected from Monday evening and overnight in these four counties. A significant drop in temperatures is forecast across the rest of the country also this week.

The yellow snow-ice warning is in place until 8am Tuesday morning and is expected to cause poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions, according to Met Éireann.

Outlook

The transition to significantly colder conditions will last through much of the week, Met Éireann has warned.

Deputy head of forecasting at Met Éireann Liz Coleman said that after an unusually mild start to November, people are going to get

“quite a shock” as the temperatures plummet this week.

Monday

Rain will spread across Munster, Connacht and Leinster on Monday morning, extending into Ulster in the afternoon and evening.

It will be heavy at times, turning to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht later in the evening.

Afternoon highs will be of 3°C to 6°C over the northern half of the country and 7°C to 12°C elsewhere in light to moderate easterly or variable winds.

On Monday night temperatures will reach lows of 0°C to 4°C generally, being a little milder in Munster and south Leinster.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will move southwards, turning mainly to rain and sleet before clearing to the south during the afternoon.

Sunny spells will follow with scattered wintry showers in the north towards evening. Highest temperatures of 2°C to 5°C generally and from 5°C to 8°C in Munster.

Tuesday night will be dry in most areas with clear spells. Wintry showers will affect northern parts of Ulster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures of -3°C to +1°C with frost and icy patches.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann. Frost will gradually clear, but will linger in some sheltered areas. Some wintry showers, mainly in western and north parts of Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 3°C to 5°C generally, with mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear in many parts but scattered wintry showers will continue in parts of the west and north.

Met Éireann has said that lowest temperatures will be of -3°C to +1°C with frost and icy patches and mainly light to moderate northwest or variable breezes.

