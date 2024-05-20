Met Éireann has issued a status orange thunderstorm warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and is valid until 9pm this evening.

The national forecaster is forewarning of slow-moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and potentially large hail showers.

Counties affected are Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The thunderstorm could result in flash flooding, difficult traveling conditions with poor visibility and potential damage to power lines.

Yellow warning

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for counties Cavan, Galway, Longford and Roscommon.

The warning is valid from 2pm to 9pm on Monday.

Outlook

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, according to Met Éireann, with showers developing early in the day. These showers may turn heavy and thundery in the early afternoon and evening, particularly in the south and east of the country.

Highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C are expected.

Temperatures are set to cool as the week goes on, with unsettled conditions to continue.