Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Clare, Galway, Kerry and Mayo.
The national forecaster said that the heavy rain will lead to localised flooding, potential damage to temporary structures, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.
The warning is in place from Sunday 4 August at 8pm and will expire on Monday 5 August at 12pm.
Outlook
Over the weekend, Met Éireann has said that there will be some showers or rain at times, with a good lot of dry weather overall too and some sunshine, with highest temperatures ranging between 16°C and 20°C.
