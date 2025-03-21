“Heavy rain and a few thundery downpours may result in spot flooding,” the national forecaster said.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for a number of counties.

The warning applied to counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford. It is valid from 2pm on Friday until 2pm on Saturday.

Forecast

On Friday afternoon, showers or longer spells of rain will develop in the southeast around lunchtime and will extend northwestwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening with a few heavy or thundery downpours possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 11°C and 15°C with light to moderate east to southeast winds.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C are forecast over the eastern half of the country, but only reaching 6°C to 8°C degrees further west.

Light to moderate north to northwest winds at first, but fresher winds in the west will extend to all areas through the day.