A 30% methane emissions reduction target for agriculture by 2040 has been cut from European Commission climate targets.

It was reported that an earlier draft of the plan contained a target to cut methane emissions from the agriculture sector by 30% by 2040.

However, it is understood that following weeks of EU-wide farmer protests, this target has been cut from the plan.

Furthermore, the wording around proposals to price emissions from farm output into food costs, which faced intense opposition from the agricultural arm of the European Commission, has been left open in the plan.

Targets that were set out have been removed, but the door has been left open to include this again in the future as part of an emissions trading system (ETS).

Agriculture was named in the document as a hard-to-abate sector.

The report also outlined that agriculture and transport are expected to be the sectors most affected by the green transition after 2030.

90% reduction

On Tuesday, the Commission recommended that the EU would cut net greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors by 90% by 2040.

The most ambitious scenario outlined in the impact assessment report document on EU climate targets would see agriculture reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2040.

Using 2015 as a reference year, the report sets out three scenarios which would see agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions reduce by 10% in scenario one, 22% in scenario two and 30% in scenario three.

The document said the more ambitious decreases of between 22% and 30% would be driven by “technological improvements in breeding, mitigation of enteric emissions, manure management and fertiliser application”.

The three scenarios were created through analysis based on economic modelling.

Each scenario will reach climate neutrality in 2050, but through different net greenhouse gas levels in 2040.

LULUCF

There was no land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) target set out in the plans.

The report outlined that there are differing opinions on a stronger reliance on the LULUCF sink given uncertainty about the deployment of industrial removal.

“When asked about the most relevant solutions for fighting climate change, citizens and all stakeholder groups uniformly indicated nature-based solutions for the LULUCF sector (afforestation, reforestation and forest restoration, as well as peatland restoration) as being the most important solutions,” the report said.

The role of carbon capture and carbon removals was highlighted in the document as being an important differentiating factor for the 2040 climate plan.

“Carbon removals can either be achieved through the LULUCF sector as nature-based removals or technically as industrial carbon removals derived from carbon capture.

“LULUCF net removals are projected to contribute significantly over 2030 to 2050 in scenarios two and three,” the report said.